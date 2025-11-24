Intellus Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after acquiring an additional 868,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after acquiring an additional 834,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $223,556,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GEV opened at $555.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.57.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

