1,500 Shares in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Acquired by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 176,803 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 309.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 60.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 14.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 target price (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $131.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the Internet company based in Singapore to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

