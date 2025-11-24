Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $8.05 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 863,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,946,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

PULS stock opened at $49.77 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.01.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

