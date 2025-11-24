Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,133 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Antero Resources worth $78,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.7%

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,831.95. This represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

