Intellus Advisors LLC Buys 5,139 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Intellus Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,240,000 after purchasing an additional 951,656 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,401 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,787,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,072,000 after acquiring an additional 455,860 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,158,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,959,000 after acquiring an additional 502,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 14,626,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,898,000 after purchasing an additional 875,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 106.40%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

