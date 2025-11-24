Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 185.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BATS ICSH opened at $50.70 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.