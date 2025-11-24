Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

