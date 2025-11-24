Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

