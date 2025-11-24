Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,421 shares of company stock valued at $15,606,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Arete cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

View Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $235.47 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.35 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.