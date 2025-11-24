Equifax, Inc. $EFX Position Increased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,966,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,966,000 after acquiring an additional 258,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equifax by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Equifax by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Equifax by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,446 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Up 3.4%

EFX opened at $213.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day moving average is $247.00. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $281.07.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,634.16. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,040.40. The trade was a 49.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

