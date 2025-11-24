Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.19.

Shares of PEG opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

