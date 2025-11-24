Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.2%

MTB opened at $188.67 on Monday. M&T Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

