Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $87.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

