Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 1,339 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,064,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,445,000 after buying an additional 239,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,283,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,766,000 after purchasing an additional 99,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,231,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $736,590.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,026.42. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 650.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

