Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 301.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Price Performance

CCL opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Zacks Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

