Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $245.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

