Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,010 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Wabtec worth $66,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Wabtec during the second quarter worth $760,000. Varenne Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 277,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after acquiring an additional 78,394 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $577,104.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,173. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec stock opened at $200.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average is $199.55.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

