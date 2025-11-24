Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of SRE opened at $92.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $45,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,988.80. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,481 shares in the company, valued at $318,093.78. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,916. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 105,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,676,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,061,000 after buying an additional 1,279,431 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

