Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,864 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of AMETEK worth $83,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,009,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after acquiring an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,785,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $195.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $204.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

