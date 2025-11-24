HFR Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 2.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14,725.0% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Henry Schein Trading Up 3.1%

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

