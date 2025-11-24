Rhumbline Advisers Sells 34,159 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $85,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,997,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,474,515,000 after acquiring an additional 798,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,722,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,670,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,673,000 after purchasing an additional 264,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $330,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares set a $92.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $87.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

