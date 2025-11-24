Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 147,602 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,602 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $57,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of THC opened at $191.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.72 and a 200-day moving average of $180.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,732,475.42. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,092 shares of company stock valued at $23,844,663. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.69.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

