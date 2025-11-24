OpenLedger Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. OpenLedger has a market capitalization of $53.74 million and $47.67 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenLedger token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenLedger has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OpenLedger

OpenLedger was first traded on September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq. The official message board for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz/blog. OpenLedger’s official website is www.openledger.xyz.

OpenLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.25478092 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $45,179,325.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

