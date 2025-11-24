HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Packaging Corporation of America comprises 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $197.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.56.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.