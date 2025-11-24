Ripple USD (RLUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Ripple USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001159 BTC on major exchanges. Ripple USD has a total market cap of $53.12 million and approximately $79.09 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple USD Token Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 1,027,698,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 1,027,698,082.539. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99996988 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $76,196,569.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

