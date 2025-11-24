Wayfinder 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.67 Million (PROMPT)

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Wayfinder token can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Wayfinder has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wayfinder has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wayfinder Profile

Wayfinder was first traded on April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder. Wayfinder’s official website is www.wayfinder.ai.

Wayfinder Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,233,438 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.05735457 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $10,080,503.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wayfinder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wayfinder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wayfinder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

