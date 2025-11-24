Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148.82 Million

Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) traded up 44% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. Banana For Scale has a total market cap of $34.63 million and $148.82 million worth of Banana For Scale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana For Scale token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Banana For Scale has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,981.80 or 0.99608117 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana For Scale Token Profile

Banana For Scale’s launch date was November 14th, 2024. Banana For Scale’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Banana For Scale is bananaforscale.ai. Banana For Scale’s official Twitter account is @bananas31_bsc.

Banana For Scale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Banana For Scale has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Banana For Scale is 0.00311316 USD and is up 29.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $104,713,368.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bananaforscale.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana For Scale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana For Scale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana For Scale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

