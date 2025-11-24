Walrus 1-Day Volume Hits $13.45 Million (WAL)

Walrus (WAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Walrus token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Walrus has a market capitalization of $220.55 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Walrus has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Walrus

Walrus’ launch date was March 24th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,511,666,667 tokens. Walrus’ official message board is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,511,666,667 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.1507491 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $12,624,698.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walrus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

