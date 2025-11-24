Kite (KITE) Price Reaches $0.0962

Kite (KITE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Kite has a total market capitalization of $0.17 and approximately $74.09 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kite has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kite Profile

Kite launched on November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1 tokens. The official website for Kite is gokite.ai. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. The official message board for Kite is medium.com/@kiteai.

Kite Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.09590065 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $71,354,643.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

