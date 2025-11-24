B3 (Base) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.79 Million (B3)

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. B3 (Base) has a total market capitalization of $23.13 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B3 (Base) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About B3 (Base)

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun. The official website for B3 (Base) is b3.fun.

Buying and Selling B3 (Base)

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,834,781,250 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00111354 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $5,011,647.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3 (Base) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3 (Base) using one of the exchanges listed above.

