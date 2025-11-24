Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 239,921 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,921 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $57,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

