PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,822 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $66,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 556,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 326,057 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHYL stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

