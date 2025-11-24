SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 104.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $100,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $59.00 price target on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG opened at $43.93 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,396.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.75%.The business had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 30,900.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.