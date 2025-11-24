Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $97,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $376,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

HWM opened at $197.13 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

