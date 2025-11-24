Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 914,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,680,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,391.78. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 191.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.