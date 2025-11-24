Prudential Financial Inc. Has $122.13 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $122,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $882,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total transaction of $936,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,681,202.08. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $224.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

