Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in HCI Group by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HCI Group by 825.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCI opened at $172.47 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.89 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $216.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

