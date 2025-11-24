Prudential PLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $447.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

