Prudential PLC Acquires 2,243 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.0%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $175.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

