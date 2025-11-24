2,000 Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 111.5% during the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $133.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. This represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock worth $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

