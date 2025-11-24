Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 1,947 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $52.31 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

