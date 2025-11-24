Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $988,822,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,536.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after buying an additional 983,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3%

UNP stock opened at $226.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

