Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Position Increased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 149,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 56.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

