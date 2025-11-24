89,850 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $242.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.54.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

