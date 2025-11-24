871,639 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 871,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,293,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22,913.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,026,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after buying an additional 1,022,153 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 747,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 259,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

