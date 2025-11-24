Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $17.25 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $57.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

