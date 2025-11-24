Intellus Advisors LLC Sells 14,504 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Intellus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $493.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

