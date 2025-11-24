Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $16.70 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 726,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 166.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,314,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,434,000 after buying an additional 2,794,537 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,377.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 871,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 812,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

