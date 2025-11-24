Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 459,965 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 459,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

SCHD opened at $27.10 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

