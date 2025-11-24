Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

